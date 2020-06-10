Sections
Home / Mumbai News / We got justice but trial felt like it would kill us, says rape survivor’s mother

We got justice but trial felt like it would kill us, says rape survivor’s mother

Just over a week ago, the Bombay high court upheld a 10-year sentence handed down to a security guard who raped a woman in the building where he worked. The June 2 verdict marked...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST

By Natasha Rego,

Just over a week ago, the Bombay high court upheld a 10-year sentence handed down to a security guard who raped a woman in the building where he worked. The June 2 verdict marked the end of a six-year struggle for the survivor, who was 25 at the time, and her family. Now, her mother says, they can finally start to heal. But first she wanted to describe, in her own words, the ordeal of seeking justice in a rape case.

For six years, I have been petrified that he may get away. The case took over our lives. We spend days, weeks, months, in courtroom after courtroom, reduced to initials and numbers. I was PW12 — Prosecution Witness No 12.

I would fly in from Singapore, where I live, for the proceedings. When the defence lawyer walked in, it would be time to be violated again and again. I felt helpless and only the presence of sensitive people like special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade and police inspector Rajiv Chavan made me feel safe.

Truth does not matter at criminal justice trials. At every hearing your dignity is shredded. My daughter had to depose, and so did I and my other daughter, in front of the rapist. When he was not present, his lawyer made up for it. They didn’t have evidence to exonerate this man, so they resorted to lies. I was told it was legally allowed.

My daughter’s undergarments, her favourite boots, every injury on her body, was used repeatedly as a tool to demolish her character and suggest that there were reasons, even justifications, for the crime.



You want to scream but you are silent.

The court is a place where everybody is equal and has to walk through the same doors. But is it an equal justice to have had her morals called into question?

Even if the results are eventually just, the proceedings feel like they will kill you. Sensitivity is absent and mindsets and biases that have no place in a court of justice, get free reign.

I believe people convicted of rape or murder should get the death penalty. This man will be released after 10 years.

When a mother’s worst nightmare comes true, it is irrevocable. Some wounds are here to stay but I may now start to sleep in peace.

Because of all the questioning and scrutiny, my daughter has fresh scars to heal from. She is a survivor. She will get through this in time. But we shouldn’t have to be this strong.

My daughter deserved respect and compassion, and everywhere we turned, with very few exceptions, she didn’t get it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IOC to open talks about easing protest ban at Olympics
Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
After a lull, fresh swarm of locust is back in Nagpur
Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Punjab-origin truck driver held in US for smuggling marijuana from Canada
Jun 10, 2020 23:45 IST
Hry limps back to fiscal normalcy, CM says able to meet routine expenses
Jun 10, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.