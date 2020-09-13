Nagpada man stabbed and buried alive in Thane forest, two arrested

Nagpada police on Friday arrested two persons for stabbing their 46-year-old friend and then burying him alive in a thickly forested area near Bhiwandi in Thane district. The murder case was detected while Nagpada police were investigating a missing complaint.

According to Nagpada police, a missing complaint was registered in the last week of August by the family of the victim, after he did not return home for more than a day. His office colleagues were also unaware of his whereabouts.

“While analysing his mobile phone location and call records, we found three mobile numbers reflecting at the same location in Bhiwandi. We also came to know that before the man went missing, he had contacted one of the accused, a 22-year-old man,” said an officer from Nagpada police station.

“We called the 22-year-old for questioning, and he revealed that he was behind the murder and was aided by his 21-year-old friend. The accused further revealed that after stabbing the victim, they buried him in the forest,” the officer said, adding that the accused said the victim was still breathing when they buried him.

The first accused told police that the victim used to allegedly sexually assault him, and he wanted it to end. “Fed up with the abuse, he hatched a plan to kill him and called him to Bhiwandi for a liquor party. The two accused then stabbed him to death, and buried him alive,” said a police officer.

“We are verifying the claims made by the 22-year-old,” added the officer. The accused were taken to the spot, and the victim’s body was recovered. The body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post mortem and the accused have been arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).