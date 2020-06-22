Nagpur bizman booked for exploiting, harassing 45-year-old woman

Sections
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:19 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Sahar police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a 35-year-old Nagpur-based businessman for allegedly sexually assaulting a 45-year-old woman from Andheri. The case was registered last week after police received a written application from the woman stating that the accused had been sexually exploiting her for the past two years with false promises of marriage.

The woman told police that she became friends with the accused via social media in 2017, after which they used to meet at hotels in Andheri. The accused sexually assaulted her and borrowed money from her on various pretexts. This year, when the woman stopped giving him money, he threatened to leak her photos and videos on social media.

According to the complainant, in 2018, the constant sexual exploitation had pushed her to attempt suicide, but she survived. At the time, out of fear of social ostracism, she did not file any complaint. The woman’s advocate Ali Kaashif Khan said, “The accused was not ready to return the money he had borrowed and was blackmailing her time and again, after which she decided to file the complaint.”

A police officer said the accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made yet.



