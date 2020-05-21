Nandgaonkar demands capsigranedes for police force

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar has asked the state government to provide capsigrenades and chilli sprays to deal with violent agitations.

Nandgaonkar, in his letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said it is necessary in view of the repeated attacks on the police force. “Police personnel are being attacked and this is needed to instil fear in those elements,” said Nandgaonkar.

He said that these grandees will deter such elements and boost the morale of the police force.