National High Speed Rail Corporation floats tender to initiate process for detailed project report for Mumbai-Nagpur corridor

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Tuesday floated a tender to initiate process for the detailed project report (DPR) for the 753km high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur.

The tender will be floated to carry out a survey to identify overhead, overground and underground utilities that will be required for the project. The survey will also include identification of power-sourcing options for substations along the Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur high-speed railway corridor.

The rail project is slated to save the commuting time by up to 50% from Mumbai to Nagpur. Currently, the shortest railway distance between the two cities is 11-and-a-half hours by Duranto Express.

“DPR will be prepared on the basis of the details we get from the survey. It will be crucial as it will determine the area required, pathway of the railway corridor and other technicalities. Once the data is received, we will begin preparing the DPR,” said a senior NHSRCL official.

NHSRCL stated that if the trains are operated at a speed of 320km per hour, the travel time will be reduced significantly.

“The speed of train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be 320km per hour. Similarly, the Mumbai-Nagpur corridor will be 753km, [but] the exact speed and time taken will be determined after the DPR is prepared. However, we expect the travel time to come down by up to 50%,’’ the official added.

The DPR will also include identification of locations for railway stations, land required for construction of railway lines and station premises.

Passenger associations welcomed the move and stated that the reduction in travel time will help boost the economy of Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra’s capital is Mumbai, but Nagpur is a very important city in the state. The reduction in the travel time will not just help passengers but will also allow the easy flow of business between both the cities,’’ said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

DPR will also be prepared for Delhi-Varanasi (865km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886km), Chennai-Mysore (435km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Hyderabad (711 km) and Varanasi-Howrah (760 km) high-speed railway corridors.