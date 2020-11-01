Navi Mumbai civic body asks police to keep watch on illegal cutting of trees

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has written to police to keep an eye on anyone cutting down the tress illegally. The civic body has decided to file FIR against people who are found chopping any tree without permission.

Mahendra Konde, public relations officer of Navi Mumbai, said, “Trees maintain the balance of the environment. Hence, along with giving attention on tree plantation, it is necessary to keep a vigil on the trees being chopped as well and thus the corporation has decided to take this step.”

In case of any developmental needs, the civic body would assess and give permission for the cutting of trees necessary.

“It takes many years for a tree to grow. In the name of trimming, people cut roots and also damage the tree. Till now, we have only been filing a non-cognisable case against people cutting the tree illegally. Even trimming can be done only after our permission. Wherever trimming is required, we would do an assessment and then guide which portion should be trimmed as the growing portion of the tree needs to be protected,” Manoj Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner, NMMC, said.

The person found cutting a tree without permission, would be booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

“We would register a FIR when someone approaches us with a complaint by keeping NMMC in the loop,” a police officer from Zone I, said.