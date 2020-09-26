Sections
Navi Mumbai civic body begins screening at Thane-Belapur industrial belt

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started Covid testing in the Thane-Belapur industrial belt. The initiative, taken up for the first time, will enable the testing of the...

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:57 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started Covid testing in the Thane-Belapur industrial belt. The initiative, taken up for the first time, will enable the testing of the thousands of workers and management personnel working in the MIDC belt.

People from all over Mumbai come to work in the industries here. Limited number of employees are allowed based on the Covid norms.

Civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, said, “It is very important that those who come to work here in the belt are tested for Covid. Hence, we have initiated a special drive wherein our staff will go to the premises of the industries and test the employees. We have initiated antigen tests in the past two days along with RT-PCR tests of those found symptomatic. Several persons have been found positive in the antigen test and they have been immediately isolated.”

Bangar added that those industrial units that want to get their employees tested should register with the office of MIDC Navi Mumbai Regional officer Satish Bagal.

“Bagal has been designated as `Incident Commander’. The information of those registered with him will be sent to NMMC health department and a special camp will then be held in the premises of that unit. All units in the industrial belt are requested to register themselves and get their employees tested to enable safer working conditions and to prevent the spread of the virus in the region,” Bangar said.

