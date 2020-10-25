Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹10.8L as fine in October for violations of Covid norms

Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹10.8L as fine in October for violations of Covid norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMCC) jurisdiction has collected more than ₹10.8 lakh as fine for not following Covid norms in the first 20 days of October.From the month of...

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:37 IST

By Raina Shine,

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMCC) jurisdiction has collected more than ₹10.8 lakh as fine for not following Covid norms in the first 20 days of October.

From the month of April to September, the civic body collected more than ₹35 lakh as fine. Of the total ₹10.8 lakh, ₹5.86 lakh was recovered from 1,172 people for not wearing mask. Around 1,444 people were fined ₹2.88 lakh for not following social distancing and 63 shopkeepers were fined ₹1.26 lakh for not ensuring that the customers were following social distancing.

Besides, the APMC area had a special team scrutinising the Covid norms among people. Within 20 days in October, ₹1.32 lakh was recovered from APMC market alone. This included 142 people without mask who had to pay up ₹71,000, 269 people who had to pay up ₹53,800 for not following social distancing and ₹8,000 from four traders for not ensuring the Covid norms in their shops.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
Oct 25, 2020 00:00 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
Oct 25, 2020 00:11 IST
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Oct 24, 2020 21:34 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹10.8L as fine in October for violations of Covid norms
Oct 25, 2020 00:37 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli blood banks in need of plasma donors
Oct 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Virus rages as Asia, US record grim milestones
Oct 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli commuters can pay fares online from today
Oct 25, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.