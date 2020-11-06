Navi Mumbai civic body, MIDC meet to discuss and resolve civic issues including water supply

To resolve several civic issues involving Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief Abhijit Bangar had arranged a meeting with the MIDC officials on Thursday.

The meeting revolved around the issues of low pressure water supply from MIDC to Airoli, Digha and Ghansoli, slow work of the internal roads in MIDC area and leasing a few plots under MIDC among others.

In the municipal area, 35 MLD water for gaothan areas and 35 MLD for the slum areas is supplied by MIDC. Thus, a total of 70 MLD water is provided to Airoli, Digha and Ghansoli by NMMC, which receives from MIDC.

However, for the last few months, MIDC has been providing only about 28 to 30 MLD water at low pressure. Bangar, in the meeting, asked MIDC to rectify the issue at the earliest.

Residents and public representatives of Nerul Slum, Ramesh Metal Quarry, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and Saroj Quarry had been demanding extra water connection. MIDC and NMMC agreed to conduct a joint survey and work on this issue.

Mahendra Konde, NMMC PRO, said, “We have also asked MIDC not to delay road repair works in its area as there have being repeated complaints of such a delay from the residents.

Work on the 770m stretch of the water line undertaken by the corporation from Mahape to Digha is stalled at Yadav Nagar due to space constraints. The commissioner demanded that action be taken to find a solution to these problems and expedite the work. MIDC was also informed to remove the encroachment that had been obstructing the road concretisation work of the corporation from Uranphata to Turbhe flyover.

Six plots for urban health centre and nine others for water tank and toilets under MIDC, which have to be handed over to NMMC under lease, are pending. The civic body asked to expedite the process.

Satish Bagal, regional officer, MIDC, said. “The meeting was to discuss the issues and find solutions. While NMMC is the local body that governs the city, it uses some of our land on lease as per the need. There was also an issue of 70 MLD water supplied from Barvi dam under MIDC. The issues pertaining to them were discussed and we will try to resolve them soon.”