Navi Mumbai: Four years on, water woes of Kharghar residents may end

After facing water problems for four years, residents of Sectors 30 to 36 in Kharghar are finally free of water tankers.

Thousands of residents residing on higher altitude in Kharghar can now get adequate water supply in their taps as three High Service Reservoirs (HSRs) at Owa hills in Kharghar are now commissioned.

The three HSRs on the Owa hills were constructed around six years ago but have been commissioned to use only recently.

Placed on a higher altitude of Kharghar node, Sectors 30 to 36 including Taloja jail require 68 to 70 million litres per day (MLD) of water supply. However, only 55 to 60 MLD of water had been supplied for over four years leading to an acute shortage. The three HSRs have now increased the supply to 63-65 MLD.

Gajanan Dalal, chief engineer from CIDCO water department, said, “Previously, the water received at pump house in Kharghar directly pumped the water to the consumers in these sectors. The water was carried in horizontal pipelines. Thus, the pressure of water was less so as to reach the Sectors at higher altitude. Now, we are using HSR which are on the top of Owa hills.”

According Dalal, the water from dam comes to pump house. This is first pumped to the three new HSRs that are inter-connected with a total capacity of 54 MLD. “When the valve of the HSR is opened, the water from the HSR uses gravitational force as pressure to flow down to the housing societies,” Dalal said.

Dalal, however, refused to comment on the reason for delay in commissioning of the HSR, claiming that he took charge recently and the delay was not during his tenure.

The Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association (KTCWA) had been writing to CIDCO officers and staging protests demanding regular water supply since the last three years.

Mangesh Ranawade (51), chairman of KTCWA, said, “With the joint efforts of KTCWA and CIDCO officials, the Sectors between 30 and 36 were highly dependent on tankers. Now, we have finally become tanker-free. We were grappling with water scarcity for the last three to four years. By commissioning the new reservoirs, water is also distributed equally to the societies.”

To solve the issues, KTCWA and CIDCO conducted a systematic study of more than 115 societies in the area with respect to number of flats and their meter readings.

Girish Divekar, 39, a resident of Ventures Residency, said, “We used to face issues in all seasons except during rainy months. There was a major issue of unequal distribution of water. Since April, the situation has improved. CIDCO has committed to provide 675 litres per flat. Ours is a small society with only 24 flats, yet we needed tankers daily during summer.”

Minor issues still unresolved

Anuj Tomar, 36, secretary of Ellite Homes Housing Society, said they were still facing issues due to the piping of the society. “We need to change the old pipelines in our society as the pressure of the water is now good and we too can get adequate supply. I am staying here since six years but facing water crisis for the last three years. The water scarcity started as the population in the area started increasing. Last year, our society had to get a bore well dug too,” Tomar said.

Ranawade informed that the last 10 societies in these sectors were still facing issues and the forum is working to resolve them. He said, “After discussions with CIDCO on September 4, it was decided to change the piping of the societies as they were quite old. Once that is done, their issues too would be resolved.”

Call for help

Members of KTCWA have appealed to the societies in Kharghar Sectors 30 to 36 to contact KTCWA on WhatsApp number 7798833777, and give details if they were still facing water-related issues.

In Numbers

Kharghar needs: 70 MLD

NMMC provides: 10 MLD

Hetawane Dam provides: 55 MLD

Shortage: 5 MLD

HOW THE PROBLEM OF SECTORS 30-36 WAS SOLVED?

Lapses in distribution identified

Systematic study conducted of more than 115 societies in these areas with respect to number of flats and their meter readings

Societies’ piping that were old and had less thickness changed

Utilised High Service Reservoirs (HSR) at Owa hills

Direct supply from HSRs to Kharghar instead of from pump house

High Service Reservoirs history

The three HSRs on the Owa hills were constructed around six years ago and the piping work and commissioning of the same had been pending since then. Following frequent demands, the piping work of HSRs was completed and it is now being utilised.

It has three inter-connected tanks – one with 24MLD and two with 15 MLDs each – with a total capacity of 54 MLD.

Even if the dam undergoes a shutdown, HSRs will always have a back-up of 54 MLD water to supply to the node