Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies reduce rentals by 75% for theatre

After Thane, the municipal corporations of Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have now reduced rentals of the play theatres in the city by 75 per cent to give a boost to the theatre industry.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a cut in charges by three-fourths for booking the civic body’s Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi for plays. The auditorium is the biggest and the most popular in the city.

The decision came after a meeting popular between Marathi actor and producer Prashant Damle, on behalf of Jagtik Marathi Natyadharmi Nirmata Sangh, and NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar. He had sought reduction in the auditorium charges to provide relief to the theatre industry.

The reduction in charges has been ordered for the period of next six months i.e. till May 31, 2021 or till the 50 per cent capacity norm is in force, whichever is earlier. It will be applicable to Marathi theatre-related programmes.

Bangar said, “The Covid pandemic has affected all industries including theatre. It is an important part of Maharashtra culture. Hence, we have decided to give it a boost by charging just 25 per cent of the regular rates for booking.”

The state government has allowed auditoriums to open with 50 per cent capacity. Obviously, it will be difficult for the organisers to match the revenue with the costs due to reduced patrons and increasing the ticket rates is also not feasible at present

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has also decided to reopen its two auditoriums with an exemption of 75 per cent on its basic rent for those organisers charging ₹300 per ticket. Those charging more than ₹400 per ticket won’t be given a discount.

The Acharya Atre auditorium in Kalyan and Savitribai Phule auditorium in Dombivli have been shut since March 23 in the wake of the pandemic.

“The organisers will have to follow all the social-distancing norms while they organise a programme,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.