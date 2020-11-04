Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: Missing trekker found dead in ravine, police suspect accident

Navi Mumbai: Missing trekker found dead in ravine, police suspect accident

A resident of New Panvel, Anurag Gudile was a regular trekker and was also into wildlife and nature photography

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 14:24 IST

By Farhan Shaikh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational Image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body of a 22-year-old photographer and trekker from Navi Mumbai , who went missing after he left home for a trek to Prabalgad Fort in Raigad, was found in a ravine in Panvel on Tuesday. The Panvel police have now filed an accidental death report.

Investigating officials said it appears to be a trekking accident. A resident of New Panvel, Anurag Gudile was a regular trekker and was also into wildlife and nature photography.

Police will now record statements of his friends with whom Gudile said he was going for a trek.

“Gudile had left from his house on Saturday, informing his parents about his trek to Prabalgad. When his parents were unable to contact him for over a day, they approached the Khandeshwar police. We then joined in a search operation to find him,” said an officer from Panvel rural police, requesting not to be named.

With the help of technical analysis and mobile tower location, police managed to triangulate Gudile’s location. The search party then found his body in a ravine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Prince of Jungle Raj cheated people’: Nadda targets Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 15:22 IST

latest news

Earthquake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches
Nov 04, 2020 15:18 IST
Miss India review: Keerthy can’t save silly film from being a mega bore
Nov 04, 2020 15:18 IST
‘Prince of Jungle Raj cheated people’: Nadda targets Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.