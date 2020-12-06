Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to have own medical college

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to have own medical college

The NMMC spends more than ₹100Cr annually on the health department. It presently has a 300-bed hospital at Vashi, two mother and child hospitals in Airoli and Nerul and urban health posts in each ward

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:16 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has decided on the medical college to help the civic hospitals get the required manpower for its patients (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to have its own medical college in the city. The civic body has formed a committee to plan the project and is taking the help of medical experts for it.

The NMMC spends more than ₹100Cr annually on the health department. It presently has a 300-bed hospital at Vashi, two mother and child hospitals in Airoli and Nerul and urban health posts in each ward.

Due to the lack of medical professionals, NMMC is unable to provide super specialty care at its hospitals. Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has decided on the medical college to help the civic hospitals get the required manpower for its patients and also plan to increase the capacity of the hospitals in Airoli and Nerul. A discussion was held on having graduation and post-graduation courses in the proposed college.

Bangar, said, “We are working on the medical college plan to provide quality health services in the city. We are also working on upgrading the existing hospitals, planning for the college building and hostel and working the cost of the project for the civic body.

“We will be able to provide tertiary care facility at our civic hospitals and thereby provide modern medical services to the residents. Through the medical college professors, we will get qualified doctors. There will also be doctors doing internship who will be available at our hospitals. This will enable quality doctors to provide efficient services at our hospitals.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Maratha quota case: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan strategy
Dec 06, 2020 01:03 IST
NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM
Dec 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg at Vashi APMC
Dec 06, 2020 00:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP, SP win two seats each in MLC polls
Dec 06, 2020 00:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.