Navi Mumbai police keep coronavirus in check

More than 800 police personnel in the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate have tested positive for Covid-19 till date. However, the police department has claimed that the city has less Covid deaths among the cops compared to the neighbouring cities.

While 18 police personnel have succumbed to Covid-19 in Thane commissionerate so far, the deaths in Navi Mumbai so far are six. This, the department claimed, was possible due to timely testing, extensive contact tracing and regular health check-ups.

Last week, former city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19, only a day after he handed over his charge to the new police chief Bipin Kumar Singh.

In May, Kumar was instrumental in starting institutional quarantine facilities for the city police staff after a city police constable’s wife died of Covid-19. A three-storied apartment under Savli Trust in Nerul was converted into a quarantine facility along with a hall at the police headquarters in Kalamboli.

Out of a total of 4,800 police personnel, 818 including 100 officers were tested positive for the virus while six policemen have died till date. As of now, nine persons are in ICU, one person is on ventilator and seven require oxygen among the total 182 persons currently admitted.

“When Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) procured rapid antigen kits, we requested 5,000 kits for the police force as they are frontline workers. In a phased manner, we conducted the testing drive across departments during which 137 persons were found positive. They were isolated and it helped prevent and keep the further infections’ count low,” said Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner, headquarters.

Officials said a wellness team comprising police officers and constables helped to combat the virus in an effective manner. The team coordinated with doctors to make the required medicines available on time. The team has travelled from Navi Mumbai to Ghatkopar and Dadar on multiple occasions to get the medicines including Remdesivir for severe Covid-19 patients.

After taking over the mantle of the police chief from Kumar, one of the first tasks for Singh was to take stock of the quarantine facilities for policemen.

“The reason for the low mortality rate amongst Navi Mumbai police is early testing and a strict contact tracing. We have encouraged everyone to get tested at the earliest at the first sign of flu symptoms. Regularly sanitising the workplace has also helped lower the risk of new infections at police stations,” said Singh, adding that a good diet and meal is provided to policemen at quarantine facilities and also the welfare fund is readily made available when required.

Ravindra Daundkar, inspector at the Vashi police, tested positive for the virus in June with his family including two children. It came as a shock to him as Daundkar would rigorously follow safety protocols by not mingling with his family after coming from work. He would keep his uniform aside and wash it separately.

“For most of us in the department checking vehicles during lockdown to ensure only people with essential service pass, the risk of exposure to the virus was high. We could only practice caution. But eventually the virus got me despite trying to be careful,” said Daundkar.

While the officer and his family recovered within two weeks, he was not prepared for the fatigue that followed after he beat the virus. “It was even difficult to walk. But fortunately, with time and proper dosage of vitamins, I was fit enough to join duty again,” he added.

How Navi Mumbai police is tackling virus

Regular supply of vitamins along with homeopathic and allopathic medicines is being given to the infected persons at quarantine facilities and to even those under home quarantine

Healthy diet and timely health update by wellness team

Readily available critical medicines following regular coordination with doctors in Navi Mumbai and Thane

Covid Care facilities for Navi Mumbai police

Savli: A three-storied building in Nerul for isolation

Nivara: Covid care facility at Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli

Hospital: Reserved beds at DY Patil Hospital, Nerul

HELP AT HAND

On September 4, the day former commissioner Sanjay Kumar tested positive, traffic police constable Sandesh Gaikwad, 39, died

Gaikwad was on a ventilator for several days following intense bouts of coughing.

Gaikwad’s colleagues at the Panvel traffic police pooled in money and collected around Rs 70,000, which was donated to his family earlier this week.

Help was always available for policemen as Sunil Gurav, sub-inspector at Panvel rural police station proved. Gurav recovered a few weeks ago and when his colleague constable was infected, the latter’s family needed plasma donation for his critical wife. Gurav stepped up and donated plasma and it helped the constable’s wife recover.

One of Gaikwad’s seniors, sub-inspector Anil Shinde, recovered from the virus earlier this month. He was infected days after he escorted a political leader’s convoy passing through Panvel. He suspected he got infected after he came in contact with the driver, who was found positive a few days later.

Shinde’s diabetic wife and three children were subsequently tested positive and were all admitted at DY Patil Hospital, Nerul. In a fortunate turn for the family, Shinde’s wife managed to pull through after she was put on a ventilator for four days.

Shinde remembers the calls with Kumar, who enquired about the health of his family and spoke with the doctors.

“In my entire career, I have never seen a kinder commissioner. He (Kumar) would regularly call each and every person admitted in the hospital, irrespective of their rank and inquire about their health and treatment. The gesture has touched many. Those calls have kept the morale high among the force,” Shinde added.