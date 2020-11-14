Sections
Navi Mumbai police to check noise levels during Diwali

Navi Mumbai police to check noise levels during Diwali

The special branch of Navi Mumbai police has issued instructions to citizens asking them to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding in public areas

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:29 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

The police said there is an apprehension of worsening of the Covid-19 crisis due to firecrackers bursting, especially for those infected. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )

The Navi Mumbai police have warned of action against those violating noise decibel levels during Diwali celebrations, even as ambiguity remains over the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city. The police also urged people to report the bursting or sale of firecrackers in their vicinity.

The special branch of Navi Mumbai police has issued instructions to citizens asking them to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding in public areas. The police said there is an apprehension of worsening of the Covid-19 crisis due to firecrackers bursting, especially for those infected.

“We will take action against those violating the orders. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 guidelines imposed for social distancing and wearing masks will continue to remain the same,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

Police have warned of action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, against those violating the permissible noise levels in the city. For residential areas, 55 dB is allowed from 6 am till 10 pm and 45 dB from 10 pm to 6 am. In silence zones, 50 dB is allowed during daytime while for night, it will be restricted to 40 dB.



Police have also urged people to celebrate at home as religious places continue to be closed.

“Officials and staff from the local police stations will be patrolling the streets to ensure that the rules are followed. Appropriate action will be taken against violators,” said Rupali Ambure, deputy commissioner of police, special branch.

Officials have also formed special teams to prevent chain-snatchings, molestations and eve-teasing. The crime branch and the officials from the special branch will assist the local police stations for the security arrangements, senior officials said.

