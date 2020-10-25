NCB arrests one more accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one more accused, Sahil Mazhar Ali, an alleged drug supplier, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB conducted searches at Ali’s residence in Jai Bhim Nagar in Dapodi area, Pune and recovered 7.2 gram round-shaped black sticky substance purported to be charas.

Ali’s name cropped during interrogation of South African National Agisilaos Demetriades, a brother of a Bollywood actor’s girlfriend. Demetriades was arrested with a small quantity of drug from Lonavala on October 18. NCB then raided Ali’s residence and summoned him for questioning at NCB’s Mumbai office on October 23.

“Ali’s statement was recorded under section 67 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act wherein he revealed that he supplied cocaine to drug peddler Agisilaos Demetriades. Ali also said that he had purchased LSD and MDMA from Demetriades,” said an NCB officer.

Ali is a part of the chain of drug peddlers and was also in touch with several other drug peddlers and suppliers in the city. After his role and involvement in drug supply was clear, he was arrested in the case, the officer said.

He supplied cocaine and cannabis to Demetriades, who was connected with arrested accused Kaizan Ibrahim, Sandeep Gupta, Anuj Keshwani and accused Dwyane Fernandes, and they were further linked to Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda who were linked with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, said the officer.

The agency has so far arrested 24 people including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s house manager Miranda, domestic help Sawant, and drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar and others. Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay high court (HC) on October 7 while her brother is still in jail.

On October 15, NCB arrested Jai Madhok, a management professional and drug peddler and distributor of cocaine and hashish. Madhok’s name came during various statements of drug peddlers recorded in the SSR case.

Madhok was involved in cocaine and hashish consumption as well as distributing drugs along with Dharma Productions’ former executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Ankush Arenja, both were earlier arrested in connection with the case. Madhok has direct links with Nigerian nationals and procured cocaine for himself and distributed to his friends.

Last month, NCB recorded statements of actors Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s statement was also recorded. The agency is probing into the drug angle related to Rajput’s death.