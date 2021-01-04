Sections
NCB raids across Mumbai: Actor detained, 2 drug dealers booked

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:27 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a 22-year-old Tollywood actor and arrested a drug supplier during two raids recently conducted in Mira-Bhayander and Bandra. The agency is also on the look-out for a second dealer who fled during one of the raids.

According to the NCB officer, they first laid a trap at Gurunanak Marg near Bandra (West) railway station on Saturday and arrested Chand Shaikh. During his search, 400g mephedrone (MD) was found in the storage compartment of Shaikh’s two-wheeler.

After questioning Shaikh, NCB got another lead, and on Sunday a team raided the Crown Business Hotel near Golden Nest Circle in Bhayander (East), where they nabbed the actor. She was with alleged drug supplier Saeed Shaikh, who managed to flee before the NCB could nab him.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development and said, “Contraband drugs were seized from the hotel and we are inquiring with the actress for further details.”

The drugs recovered from the hotel were allegedly sourced by Saeed, a resident of Mira-Bhayander. It was learnt that he is allegedly the main supplier of MD in Mumbai and Thane, said an NCB officer.

NCB has registered an offence against Shaikh and Saeed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, while the actor is being questioned.

