NCB seizes 33 kg drugs from Mumbai and other cities

In the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) crackdown on drug traffickers in Mumbai as well as in cases connected to other states, it seized one kilogram Cocaine, two kg PCP (phencyclidine), 29.3 kg MDA and 70 gram mephedrone in a number of raids. In a separate operation, NCB’s Jammu unit seized 56 kg hashish wherein the main receiver was arrested from south Mumbai. NCB on Thursday said that the recent seizures have revealed that Mumbai is a major destination city in the whole drugs supply chain.

“NCB is conducting massive operations against drug traffickers. In the pursuit of operations against drug trafficking, NCB has been conducting regular raids on possible hideouts of drug traffickers after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts,” said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of NCB.

“Metro cities of India serve as the prime destinations of various contrabands. The arrests and seizures are affecting the narcotics supply chain,” he added.

Based on specific information, an NCB team laid a trap in Vasai on October 12 and seized one kilogram of cocaine and 2 kilogram PCP from M Ahmed. During interrogation, Ahmed revealed that the contrabands were provided by SK Saurabh to further selling, said Wankhede. NCB then apprehended Saurabh on October 13 from Vasai and recovered 29.3 kilogram MDA from his shop. Saurabh confessed that the drugs belonged to two brothers identified as A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar, said an NCB official.

Following this, NCB officials nabbed A Khanivadekar and found that his brother R Khanivadekar was arrested by the Directorate Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) in a case wherein 483 kilogram Ephedrine was recovered from him. R Khanivadekar is currently out on bail. A Khanivadekar further revealed that before the DRI raid, they had shifted some contraband to Saurabh’s shop which NCB had already seized.

In the second operation, NCB laid a trap in Andheri and apprehended Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 gram mephedrone. Sahni, during questioning, disclosed that he used to supply mephedrone to several people in Andheri and Juhu Area. He claimed he worked as a peon for a film production company. Further inquiry is going on in the case.

In the third operation about the drug distribution network, NCB arrested a Nigerian national identified as Uka Emeka alias Godwin and recovered 4 gram cocaine. Emeka is suspected to be delivering the contraband in Bandra, Khar, Juhu and Andheri, added Wankhede.

The fourth operation was carried out by the Jammu unit of NCB on Thursday wherein M Gupta, A Gambir and Sonia, all residents of Delhi, were arrested. NCB seized around 56.4 kilogram hashish concealed in 55 packets at a Toll Plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. NCB also recovered ₹191,000 in cash and a vehicle which was used to traffic the contraband. The hashish was being transported to Mumbai. After questioning the accused, the NCB team alerted its Mumbai unit. Following this, the Mumbai unit nabbed Faruk Chandbadhsah Shaikh, 40, and his associate Kurban Ali on Mumbai-Pune highway. Shaikh, a resident of Byculla, confessed that they were also involved in one case of Mumbai, in which 6 kilogram hashish was seized from their other associates, added an NCB official.