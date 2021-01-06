NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister in drugs case: Official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Arjun Rampal’s sister to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a drugs case, news agency ANI quoted an officer as saying on Wednesday.

Rampal also appeared before the agency in November and December last year in connection with the case following which the NCB said he might be called again due to ‘discrepancy’ in his statement, according to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” he told ANI

The anti-drugs agency raided the residence of the actor on November 9 and seized some electronic gadgets. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours the same day. Rampal and Demetriades were allegedly roped in by the NCB after they discovered the involvement of the latter’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, an NCB officer said.

However, in a post on Twitter on January 1, Rampal reiterated that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’. “So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

The federal agency has been quizzing an array of Bollywood actors and their contacts regarding the investigation into the Mumbai-based film industry’s alleged drug links. The matter reportedly came to light during the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year at his Bandra apartment.