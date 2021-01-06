Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister in drugs case: Official

NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister in drugs case: Official

The anti-drugs agency raided the residence of the actor on November 9 and seized some electronic gadgets. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours the same day.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 13, 2020. (Bhushan Koyande/HT File Photo )

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Arjun Rampal’s sister to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a drugs case, news agency ANI quoted an officer as saying on Wednesday.

Rampal also appeared before the agency in November and December last year in connection with the case following which the NCB said he might be called again due to ‘discrepancy’ in his statement, according to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” he told ANI

The anti-drugs agency raided the residence of the actor on November 9 and seized some electronic gadgets. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours the same day. Rampal and Demetriades were allegedly roped in by the NCB after they discovered the involvement of the latter’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades in drug cases and found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, an NCB officer said.

However, in a post on Twitter on January 1, Rampal reiterated that he has ‘never been on the wrong side of the law’. “So, as we head into 2021 it is concern that makes me pen down my thoughts of a year that filled millions of lives with fear, anxiety, disruption, scandals, hypocrisy, lies, truths, realisation, enlightenment, bravery, strength, courage, charity, confusion, clarity and character. Most of these emotions I have felt myself, as I silently observed each and every one of them overwhelm me with an emotion that each of the adjectives bring,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

The federal agency has been quizzing an array of Bollywood actors and their contacts regarding the investigation into the Mumbai-based film industry’s alleged drug links. The matter reportedly came to light during the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year at his Bandra apartment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
by Rhythma Kaul
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha

latest news

NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister in drugs case: Official
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips
by Reuters
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Here’s how diet can greatly reduce gastroesophageal reflux disease symptoms
by Asian News International | Posted by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.