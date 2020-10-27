Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager in drugs case after search at her Mumbai home

NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager in drugs case after search at her Mumbai home

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, to join its investigations on Wednesday into allegations of drug abuse in the case...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:59 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone, to join its investigations on Wednesday into allegations of drug abuse in the case of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB on Tuesday conducted a search and found drugs in small quantities at Prakash’s Versova home, but she was not present in the house, said NCB officials. Prakash was then summoned by NCB for questioning on Wednesday. NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the development.

NCB questioned Prakash on September 25 and 26 for approximately 12 hours as part of its probe into Rajput’s death. The agency also questioned Padukone and actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. So far, 24 accused have been arrested in Rajput’s case, including Rajput’s domestic help and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. Arrested accused actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7, while her brother Showik is among the arrested accused still in jail.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, NCB arrested Joshua Crasto, 39, on Monday and recovered 50 grams of local marijuana, 25 grams curated marijuana, 2.8 grams charas and 2.2 grams of cocaine from him. Crasto has revealed to NCB that he procured curated marijuana from abroad and hashish from local contacts in Worli and nearby areas. Wankhede said Crasto has revealed he both consumed and supplied contraband.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Oct 28, 2020 04:07 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sitharaman take stock of economy as centre
Oct 28, 2020 04:49 IST
‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’
Oct 28, 2020 04:45 IST
Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action
Oct 28, 2020 04:40 IST
EC pulls up Kamal Nath over remark
Oct 28, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.