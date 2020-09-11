Sections
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Japan Consul-General, discusses need to expand bilateral relations

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 06:08 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar with Japan Consul-General Michio Harada. (@PawarSpeaks)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday had a meeting with Japan Consul-General Michio Harada during which the latter emphasised the need of expanding bilateral relations between India and Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar said he is honoured for the opportunity to welcome Harada and thanked the Japenese official for inviting him to Tokyo Olympics 2021.

“Feeling honoured for the opportunity to welcome the Consul-General of Japan Michio Harada. During his visit to my office, Harada emphasized the need of expanding bilateral relations between India and Japan, especially strengthening relations with Mumbai & Maharashtra,” Pawar tweeted.

“I am thankful to Harada for inviting me to the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He also invited me at his residence for further discussions on Indo-Japanese relations over the dinner,” he added.



During the talks with Harada, Pawar recalled his visit to Japan during his “early days in politics”.

“Harada was keen to know my views and thoughts on Indo-Japanese relations. It was a pleasure to have shared my experiences with him and I am looking forward to taking our camaraderie further,” he said in a series of tweets.

NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule was also present during the meeting between Harada and Pawar.

She expressed her liking for Japanese food and praised the hugely popular tradition of Cherry Blossom season.

