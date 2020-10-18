Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / NCP chief Sharad Pawar to start two-day visit to flood-hit areas from Sunday; CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Solapur on Monday

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to start two-day visit to flood-hit areas from Sunday; CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Solapur on Monday

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has planned a two-day visit to the flood-affected areas of Marathwada region (central Maharashtra) starting Sunday. Pawar will...

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 04:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has planned a two-day visit to the flood-affected areas of Marathwada region (central Maharashtra) starting Sunday. Pawar will be visiting parts of Osmanabad and Latur districts during the visit.

On the first day, the NCP chief will visit Tuljapur, Umarga (Omerga), Osmanabad tehsils of Osmanabad district and Ausa tehsil of Latur district. On Monday, he will visit other areas of Tuljapur tehsil and later visit areas of Paranda tehsil in Osmanabad district, said a senior NCP leader, wishing not to be named.

In the past four days, the retreating monsoon has caused damage to harvest-ready crops across over 7 lakh hectares in more than 10 districts in central and western Maharashtra. In districts like Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Osmanabad, Latur, Beed and Aurangabad, heavy rains have destroyed standing crops such as soy bean, cotton, gram, sugarcane and pomegranate. Solapur in western Maharashtra and Osmanabad in central Maharashtra are considered as the worst-affected districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray about the flood situation and assured the Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work. The state has also decided to approach the Centre for a relief package.



CM Thackeray to tour flood-affected Solapur on Monday

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is going to tour flood-affected areas in Solapur district on Monday. There was growing pressure on the CM to tour the areas in western Maharashtra and Marathwada from political opponents.

Thackeray will review the situation in Akkalkot, Rampur, Bori-Umarga talukas in Solapur. He is also going to hold a meeting with district officials for speeding up panchnamas to assess the extent of crop damage and damages to property.

Fadnavis to start 3-day visit

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has also declared holding a three-day visit to the flood-hit areas starting from Monday. On Monday, he will visit areas in Pune and Solapur districts and On Tuesday, he will be visiting areas in Osmanabad, Latur, Beed and Parbhani districts and on the last day, he will visit parts of Hingoli, Jalna and Aurangabad districts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Oct 18, 2020 01:45 IST
Ramlila takes an online turn to guard against Covid-19
Oct 18, 2020 02:57 IST
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Oct 18, 2020 04:58 IST
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Oct 18, 2020 02:30 IST

latest news

Punjab’s first post-Covid care centre to come up at Amritsar Government Medical College
Oct 18, 2020 05:36 IST
Outcry as Republican senator mocks Kamala Harris’ name
Oct 18, 2020 05:27 IST
Punjab BJP general secretary Malwinder Kang resigns in protest against Centre’s new agriculture laws
Oct 18, 2020 05:26 IST
Coronavirus infects nearly 40 million globally
Oct 18, 2020 05:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.