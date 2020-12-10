Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Baseless’: NCP reacts to speculation over Sharad Pawar helming UPA

‘Baseless’: NCP reacts to speculation over Sharad Pawar helming UPA

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday termed as baseless media speculation that its chief Sharad Pawar may head the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there are unsubstantiated reports in the media regarding Pawar taking over as the chairperson of the UPA.

“The Nationalist Congress Party would like to clarify that there is no discussion within UPA partners regarding any such proposal,” Tapase said.

“The reports appearing in the media seems to be have planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” he added.



Shiv Sena, NCP’s ruling ally in Maharashtra, said anything can happen in politics, and expressed confidence that the former Union minister, who turns 80 on December 12, is capable of a bigger national role.

Asked about speculation by a section of media that Pawar may replace Congress president Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Politics is unpredictable. You never know what will happen next.” Raut said Pawar has “all the capabilities” to lead the country. “Pawar has vast experience, knowledge of the issues before the country and knows “the pulse of the people”, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters here.

“The Shiv Sena extends good wishes to him,” Raut said, referring to Pawar’s upcoming birthday.

A senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister said he had asked around in the party about this speculation. “Nobody has any inkling about this,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

Bombay HC confirms pre-arrest bail of lawyer accused in cheating case
Dec 11, 2020 00:46 IST
J&K sees 81 deaths, 4,549 virus cases in December so far
Dec 11, 2020 00:43 IST
DDC polls in J&K: 51% turnout in Round 5, highest polling in Poonch
Dec 11, 2020 00:41 IST
New Parliament symbol of self-reliance, says PM Modi
Dec 11, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.