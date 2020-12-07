Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / NEET-UG: 5 medical colleges to allot seats to kin of deceased Covid warriors

NEET-UG: 5 medical colleges to allot seats to kin of deceased Covid warriors

In a December-5 notification by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), the five institutes include MGIMS Wardha in Maharashtra, Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh, JLN Medical College, Ajmer, in Rajasthan and Government Medical College, Haldwani, in Uttarakhand

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 01:15 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The five seats will be available to candidates who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam held in September. (HT FILE)

Five medical colleges across India have been identified to allot one seat each this year, for children of Covid-19 warriors who died in the line of work. In November, Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan announced the Centre’s decision to reserve five medical seats under the ‘Children of Covid Warriors (deceased)’ category.

In a December-5 notification by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), the five institutes include MGIMS Wardha in Maharashtra, Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh, JLN Medical College, Ajmer, in Rajasthan and Government Medical College, Haldwani, in Uttarakhand.

The five seats will be available to candidates who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam held in September. Students can apply for these seats through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME) or Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states.

The ministry of health and family welfare defines Covid warriors as “public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by the same”.

This special quota has been created for children of Covid warriors who lost their lives from the coronavirus or died while on Covid-related duty.

“Nominations/applications have to be routed through the DME or DHS of the concerned state after scrutiny about their eligibility. The authorities will then forward such applications to Medical Council Committee (MCC) for allotment as per the NEET merit,” states the notification.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Dec 07, 2020 00:42 IST
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 07, 2020 01:32 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Terminating counsellors to bus providers, schools cut cost
Dec 07, 2020 01:34 IST
Low turnout at Dadar as most watch tribute ceremony to Dr Ambedkar live
Dec 07, 2020 01:24 IST
324 new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area, five dead
Dec 07, 2020 01:20 IST
5 medical colleges to allot seats to kin of deceased Covid warriors
Dec 07, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.