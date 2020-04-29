Neighbour assaults man for getting food from outside during lockdown

Sections
By Ram Parmar,

A 55-year-old man was recently attacked with a sharp weapon by his neighbour for stepping out of his Vasai home to get food packets being distributed by an NGO.

Waliv police registered a case against Subhash Tripathi, 57, for assaulting his neighbour Mohammed Shaikh.

On Saturday morning, Shaikh, a carpenter and a resident of Om Mangalam chawl, Boidapada, Vasai (East) stepped out to get the food packet. When he returned around 11.30am, Tripathi, who stays in the opposite room abused him for getting outside food and aid that he would be responsible for spreading the virus in the chawl. An altercation ensued and Tripathi hit Shaikh on the head with a sharp weapon. Shaikh’s wife Aasma intervened and rushed him to a hospital.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Tripathi. He has not been arrested yet.



