‘Never seen anything like this after July 26, 2005’: Mumbai residents after heavy rain

Mumbai’s civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 07:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds have lashed Mumbai since Monday. (PTI Photo)

It’s raining heavily in Mumbai, where the weather bureau has forecast heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday. A red alert has been issued for these two days.

The rain continued through the night and people in many localities woke up to severe waterlogging.

Many Mumbai residents took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of the extremely heavy rain. Some of them claim that they haven’t seen anything like this since July 26, 2005, when extremely heavy rainfall resulted in floods which killed nearly 1,000 people.

“Oh no! Not again!!” posted a user Sakshi Arora. She used a hastag #MumbaiRains along with her tweet.



 

“The state of Mumbai currently! Many places broke record of 200mm just in 4 hours,” posted another user Shalom Tellis.

 

Another user Habib Khan posted a video of himself driving on the Western Express highway. “Travelling on western express highway. Never seen anything like this after 26th july 2005..#MumbaiRains. Stay safe.. stay indoors,” he said.

 

Mumbai’s civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors. “As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai and suburbs today with high tide at 12.47 pm. Mumbaikars are requested not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas,” the advisory said.

According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.

The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines.

Officers have also been put on alert in case evacuation is required when the water level of the Mithi river increases due to rains.

Education officers have been told to keep the BMC schools prepared if any emergency situation arises and people need shelter.

