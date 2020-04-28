Sections
New chief justice of Bombay HC sworn in

Justice Dipankar Datta succeeds justice Bhushan Dhamadhikari who retired as chief justice on Monday.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (L) greets the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta during his oath ceremony at Rajbhavan in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (PTI)

Justice Dipankar Datta took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High court on Tuesday.

Maharashtra GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan, an official release said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, a limited number of guests including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a few judges of the high court attended the ceremony, it said.

Datta succeeds justice Bhushan Dhamadhikari who retired as chief justice on Monday.



Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta was enrolled as an Advocate on November 16, 1989, said the Raj Bhavan release.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

Before that he practised at the Calcutta High Court, Gauhati High Court, Jharkhand High Court and also in Supreme Court for about 16 years and specialised in constitutional, labour and service matters.

He also acted as a Central Government Counsel and held the office of Lawyer-in-charge of the University of West Bengal and the West Bengal School Service Commission.

