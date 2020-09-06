Sections
Next 2-3 months crucial for Mumbai, says CM Uddhav Thackeray during Covid review meeting

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the next two-three months are going to be crucial for Mumbai as daily cases have again gone up. Many festivals are...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the next two-three months are going to be crucial for Mumbai as daily cases have again gone up. Many festivals are also lined up, for which proper planning needs to be made till the year-end.

The CM had called for two meetings to review the Covid-19 situation in the city with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including ward officers.

Thackeray said that a maximum number of new cases are being reported from housing societies and high-rises – contrary to the previous situation when slums made up most of the hot spots. Indicating a rise in cases, he also said that the health infrastructure needs to be augmented in the city.



“We have successfully controlled the situation in Dharavi and Worli; we were praised for the efforts, but now we have work with more vigour. The daily infections were in the range of 1,000-1,100 cases for quite some time, which led us to believe that the city had reached its peak in Covid cases. However, since the last two days, cases have increased to 1,900 daily, which means we have to face the challenge for another two-three months,” Thackeray said during his interaction with BMC officials.

He said that the ‘chase the virus’ initiative helped control the spread. Daily infections have shifted base from slum areas, and now 80-85% of infections are from housing societies, high-rises and upscale areas. “We can provide 5,000-6,000 additional beds in the city, but for the future, health facilities need to be augmented,” Thackeray said.

He also stressed the need for aggressive contact tracing, saying this has to be increased to 30 people against one Covid-19 positive person, from the current norm of 20 people. Also, all high-risk contacts must be tested within 48 hours.

The state has reported a few cases in which recovered patients are again experiencing health issues. The CM has directed BMC to set up post-Covid treatment facilities. “We need to see if a recovered patient is experiencing health issues because of Covid-19 or because of the treatment,” he said.

Thackeray informed that the state government is starting its door-to-door survey – ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ – from September 15. The survey aims to identify every citizen for influenza-like illness (ILI), severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), and citizens with comorbidities.

The state will inspect a total of 2.25 crore families during the survey that will be conducted in two phases — September 15 to October 10 and October 12 to 24.

