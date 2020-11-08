NGO opposes Ulhasnagar traders’ idea of using Gol Maidan for parking

While the Ulhasnagar traders have sought parking space for four wheelers at the Gol Maidan, the Hirali Foundation from the suburb has opposed the notion. The Foundation has suggested that instead of damaging the open space at Gol Maidan, wedding lawns in the city be used for parking.

The Ulhasnagar traders association had approached the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner to allot the ground for parking four wheelers during Diwali.

Sarita Khanchandani, founder of Hirali Foundation, said, “We are not against parking facilities in the city. Parking facility is a must to decongest the city. However, Gol Maidan is usually occupied for cultural events. If parking is permitted, the, children will be deprived of open space.”

The foundation had lodged several complaints with the civic body against the misuse of Gol Maidan. Sprawled over two acres, Gol Maidan in Ulhasnagar has been popular with children and senior citizens. It has now turned into a venue for public and political gatherings, events and fairs. Children hardly have space to play there. Although there is a volleyball court, it has not been maintained properly. Only 20 per cent of the ground is used by the children and the rest is let out for public and political gatherings.

“All the marriage lawns in the city are now lying vacant. the civic body can approach their owners and ask them to take up parking facility for vehicles in the city. This is a better option than just overusing the playground,” said Khanchandani.

The Ulhasnagar traders association had cited the need for a parking lot as vehicles parked on the roads cause major congestion in the city during Diwali, and also cited Gol Maidan as an option.

An officer from UMC not wishing to be named said, “The civic chief has not yet taken any decision on allotting the ground for parking. If there is an opposition to it, then we will consider all the points and only then take a decision.”

The fight against the violations at Gol Maidan began in December 2016 after a spiritual event was organised on the ground. Residents complained about noise pollution during the event.

Hirali Foundation, an NGO fighting against noise pollution, filed a contempt petition against the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in the Bombay high court.

The Foundation wants the ground only for children. The Gol Maidan, earlier, had no fencing and was open to children throughout the year.