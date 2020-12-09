NIA arrests Trombay man in international counterfeit currency racket linked to Dawood gang

The accused Akbar Hussain is allegedly part of an international counterfeit currency racket having links to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. (HT Photo)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers arrested history-sheeter Akbar Hussain alias Raju Batla from Trombay for his alleged involvement in an international counterfeit currency racket having links to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang.

The accused allegedly provided logistical support to a racket member Javed Ghulamnabi Sheikh, who was caught at the Mumbai airport along with Pakistan-origin high-quality counterfeit currencies worth ₹23.8 lakh in January. Hussain, 47, a resident of Pavlipada, Trombay, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sheikh, a Kalwa (West) resident, was arrested by Mumbai crime branch officers at Mumbai airport in January on arriving from Dubai. An examination of his bag had resulted in the recovery of 1,193 high-quality counterfeit notes of ₹2,000 denomination worth ₹23.86 lakh.

NIA’s preliminary investigation has revealed that the seized fake currency notes were sent to Dubai from Pakistan and were being brought to Mumbai for Hussain. Sheikh received the notes from a man named Sardar in Dubai who is suspected to be linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, sources added.

Hussain has nearly 30 criminal cases registered against him. According to Trombay police, he posed as a social worker and a builder but has previously charged with smuggling, extortion, attempt to murder and murder.

“He was nabbed on November 28 from his residence by NIA officers with the assistance of Trombay police in a fake currency case,” said an officer from Trombay police, requesting anonymity. On December 5, he was remanded in judicial custody.

“My client has been arrested by NIA based on a previous fake currency note case, claiming he provided logistic support to other accused. But the main accused is Sardar, who is wanted. Hussain has been sent to judicial custody by the court. We will move an application for bail once NIA files a charge sheet in the case,” said Hussain’s lawyer Sharif Shaikh.

Hussain had previously contested the assembly elections from Trombay but lost. His wife Khairunissa Hussain is a former civic corporator from the same area.