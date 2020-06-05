Sections
NIA court adjourns bail plea hearing of Varavara Rao, as jail authorities fail to submit medical reports

NIA court adjourns bail plea hearing of Varavara Rao, as jail authorities fail to submit medical reports

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday adjourned the plea hearing of Telugu poet P Varavara Rao to June 10, as prison authorities at Taloja jail have not submitted his...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday adjourned the plea hearing of Telugu poet P Varavara Rao to June 10, as prison authorities at Taloja jail have not submitted his medical reports.

Rao, booked in connection with Elgar Parishad case, had approached the special court for interim bail on May 15 amidst the spread of Covid-19 disease in Mumbai jails.

The plea came up for hearing on May 22, whereby the court directed the jail authorities to submit a report on his medical condition. Rao’s lawyer claimed that the authorities have still not submitted his medical report even after several reminders from the court.

Rao fell unconscious in jail on May 28 and was taken to JJ Hospital. The family and his lawyer had moved a plea, seeking direction to the hospital for medical report and documents of Rao. The hospital submitted their reports , while jail authorities failed to submit the report even then.



The court had sent a direction again to the prison to submit the report and scheduled the hearing on Friday. However, even on Friday, no report was received. The court has now scheduled the hearing on June 10.

