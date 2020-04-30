Nine police personnel from Wadala station test positive

Sections
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:44 IST

By Faisal Tandel and Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Nine police personnel from Wadala police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

“Nine policemen of the rank of constables, police Naik and head constables were tested on Wednesday and their report stated Covid-19 positive,” said Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector of Wadala police station.

“They have been admitted to Gurunanak Hospital, Bandra, KEM Hospital, Parel and Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai,” he added.

Few of them are above 50 years of age, said another officer.



Close contacts of the personnel have been identified and were asked to home quarantine, the officer added.

There are seven red zones, including the slums and chawls of Korba Mith Agar and Bangalipura, that falls under the jurisdiction of Wadala police station. The infected policemen were posted at these areas for providing food to the needy, including fruits for iftar and sehri during Ramzan and ensuring social distancing.

The personnel are suspected to have contracted the disease on duty.

