NIOS cancels board exams, students to be marked on previous performance

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the cancellation of its secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) examinations due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The announcement was published on the institute’s official website on Friday.

More than three lakh students from across the country appear for Class 10 and 12 exams through NIOS every year.

As per the official announcement, both the exams which were earlier postponed to July have been cancelled. Students will be marked based on their past performance while those who wish to improve their performance will be given a chance to appear for the next exam as and when the situation is conducive.

The institute also released the marking criteria which will be used to compute results. An average of the subjects passed earlier will be considered to mark students for the subjects for which exams are not conducted. For instance, learners, who have previously passed in three subjects, would be awarded the average marks of their best two subjects for the remaining papers.

For learners who were set to appear for the first time, their performance would be calculated on the basis of the tutor-marked assignment and practical marks.

Parents said the decision was a big relief, especially to students with special needs.

“Students were under stress because appearing for the exams in the middle of a pandemic would have been extremely risky. We are happy that the board has taken a decision in the favour of students,” said the parent of a student from Andheri.

Several parents had requested the institute to cancel the exams and had suggested that students be marked based on their internal exams.