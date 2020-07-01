NIOS cancels Class 12 exams for students with special needs

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Tuesday announced that students with special needs who have registered for the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12 equivalent) under the board will be exempted from giving the tests, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The exams are scheduled to be held between July 17 and August 13.

“Senior secondary special need NIOS learners registered for the March 2020 public examinations shall now be examined by the way of project work/ question-answer based assessment instead of appearing for the examination,” stated a circular released by the board on Tuesday.

As per the circular, students would have to submit assignments for at least two modules of 40 marks each, which is a mandatory theory component for the examinations. The board has however, not given any clarity on the status of exams of students with special needs writing their secondary (Class 10) board exams which are held during the same time. The board will give details on the evaluation scheme at a later date.

The announcement came after several parents and schools requested the board to either postpone or cancel the board exams. With the ongoing pandemic, parents were finding it difficult to find writers for such students and had said that travelling to exam centres would be too risky for the students.

Geetha Sequeira, an assistant teacher at Childreach, a school that exclusively caters to children with special needs said that the circular lacks clarity and will add to the students’ stress.

“To begin with, there is no mention of Class 10 students, leaving them in the lurch. Even for Class 12 students, submitting projects and assignments at a time like this is going to be stressful. Many students are planning to write some papers in the October exams and are busy preparing for that. This will be an additional burden for them,” she added.

“We are not happy with the decision. At a time when several boards have cancelled exams, NIOS should not put such pressure on our kids. Many are slow learners or have learning difficulties. They cannot prepare the projects and study for the October exam at the same time,” said a parent from Andheri.