Home / Mumbai News / NIOS students left in the lurch as board yet to decide on Class 10, 12 board exams scheduled for July

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:04 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Several students who are registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are left in the lurch, as the board is yet to postpone or cancel the exams, amid the rising cases of Covid-19 across the country. Around 14,000 students are set to take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from the Pune region, which includes all schools and private candidates from Maharashtra, Goa and Diu and Daman. The examination will be held simultaneously for students registered in centres across India.

While the board again postponed its practical exams – which were to be held between July 2 and 10 – until further orders on Friday, it is yet to take a call on the theory papers, which are to be held from July 17 to August 13. A senior official from the centre said that a decision to conduct the exams rests with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Parents said that with the cases of Covid-19 surging, especially in cities such as Mumbai and Pune, it is a huge risk for students to appear for their exams.

“Most of the students are allotted centres far from their homes because they are at Kendriya Vidyalayas, which are not too many in the city. My son got his centre at Colaba, though we stay in Andheri. Travelling so far for the exam is a huge risk and poses several challenges, owing to lack of public transport,” said the parent of a Class 12 student.



“Till then [further notice] exams are on and wherever centres are remotely located from learner’s place, the learners can apply for the exam centre change through e-services,” stated the board’s official response.

Students with special needs also find it difficult to get writers. “No parent would allow their child to take a risk and travel. Due to this, students with special needs are under immense pressure even before the exams,” said another parent from Malad.

