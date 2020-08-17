Sections
Home / Mumbai News / NM, Mithibai release merit list for minority admissions

NM, Mithibai release merit list for minority admissions

Two prominent colleges in Vile Parle - Narsee Monjee (NM) and Mithibai - released their first merit list for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC), under the Gujarati...

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:48 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Two prominent colleges in Vile Parle - Narsee Monjee (NM) and Mithibai - released their first merit list for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC), under the Gujarati minority quota on Monday.

At NM College, the cut-off for the commerce stream under the first list rose from 89.8% in 2019 to 92% this year. Mithibai College closed its first minority list for commerce at 89.40% as opposed to 86% in 2019. The cut off for arts is 81.60%, while that for general science is 62.50% a jump from 2019 wherein it was 78% and 62% respectively.

Other prominent minority colleges like Sophia, Jai Hind and KC colleges have allowed students to take walk-in admissions under the minority quota. These colleges have uploaded a detailed schedule of the admission timeline on their official websites.

Colleges have to complete the admission process for various quotas like the minority, management and inhouse by August 22. From August 23, regular admission rounds would begin.



“We are helping colleges finish their quota admissions easily by sharing student data. This helps both colleges and students especially in the current situation where admissions should be zero-contact,” said an official from the state education department.

Until Monday evening, more than 1.76 lakh students had filled part-two of their admission forms which includes marking their college preferences.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

President nod to change of HRD ministry’s name to ministry of education
Aug 18, 2020 00:17 IST
Portion of vacant building collapses in Bandra, 2 injured
Aug 18, 2020 00:14 IST
Plan for Covid test at airport for int’l flyers
Aug 18, 2020 00:12 IST
‘Can’t waste a year’: SC rejects NEET, JEE delay
Aug 18, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.