NMMC issues show-cause notice to Vashi hospital; authorities say did no wrong

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a show-cause notice to Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital for allegedly not accepting patients recommended by it during the Covid-19 pandemic. The civic body has demanded that hospital carry forward the mandated quota of patients. The hospital, however, claims that it has followed the guidelines of NMMC.

NMMC and the hospital had signed a public private partnership (PPP) agreement in January 2006 wherein Hiranandani Hospital was allowed to use space belonging to NMMC hospital in Vashi in exchange of treating 800 patients referred by NMMC for free every year.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “The hospital had been declared as dedicated Covid hospital, but continued to accept non-Covid patients during the pandemic. However, a perusal of our records shows that they did not accept a single patient referred by NMMC hospitals during this period. They refused to admit not only Covid patients, but also non-Covid patients for whom we have an agreement.”

He added, “We have given a large space to them and need to check if we are getting the expected benefits in return. We have not sold the space to the hospital and the hospital needs to be reminded that it has an agreement with the civic body.”

Bangar further said, “The agreement had been signed to provide quality medical services to the citizens of Navi Mumbai, and we cannot allow the hospital to deny it to them. The purpose of the agreement will be defeated otherwise.”

The civic chief said, “In my notice, I have raised the issue with the hospital and stated that since our patients have not been admitted all these months, the quota needs to be carried forward. The people of the city should get the super-speciality service provided by the hospital.”

When contacted, a statement released by the hospital stated, “We have followed all guidelines and regulatory protocols set out by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Post discussion with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation authorities, the guidelines were implemented, which was in the best interest of the patients suffering from Covid-19.”