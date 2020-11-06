No ban on firecrackers in Mumbai yet, final decision after state releases guidelines: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that no decision on banning firecrackers during Diwali has been taken yet. The civic body said the final decision will be taken after the state government takes a call on the same.

BMC said the state environment department, headed by Aaditya Thackeray, is expected to issue standard operating procedures (SOP) on the usage of firecrackers in the next two days.

“There is a possibility that bursting firecrackers might be restricted in public places like Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face. But again, it will depend on the state environment department’s final decision,” said a BMC official, on condition of anonymity.

“In general, we will appeal to citizens to avoid bursting crackers owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also on citizens as they have to ensure that no gatherings are held for bursting of firecrackers,” the official added.

The state government had on Thursday appealed to people of Maharashtra to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali, keeping in mind that the resultant smoke could create health issues for people suffering from Covid-19.

The issue of banning firecrackers was discussed in the state cabinet on Thursday, but no decision was taken.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We will follow the directions issued by the state government. It is expected that guidelines on the same will be issued in the next two days.”