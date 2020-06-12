No online classes for students till Class 2, suggests education department

The state education department on Friday recommended that the state government set up rules barring schools from conducting online classes for students up to Class 2. The recommendation is a part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) that the education department has submitted for the new academic year of 2020-21, regulating durations of online classes and will be effective from June 15. The SOP is awaiting the chief minister’s approval.

As per the SOP, a specific number of hours have been set for each standard and schools must conduct online classes only for that duration. For students of Class 3 to Class 5, classes can only be held for an hour a day. For Class 6 to Class 8, classes may be held for two hours and for Class 9 to Class 12, classes may be conducted for a maximum of three hours a day. Schools must also ensure students get breaks between classes.

“These recommendations have been made after consulting experts and stakeholders including school heads, academicians, social workers etc. Our idea is to bring in some uniformity in the way online education is conducted. We had got several complaints from parents regarding online education,” said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

In addition, the department has also proposed phased opening of schools in areas where there have not been any reported cases of Covid-19, starting July. Schools can first start Classes 9, 10 and 12 in July; followed by Class 6 to Class 8 from August; and Class 1 to Class 5 from September. The final decision about restarting schools in such areas would rest with the local administration as per the SOP. Until schools are asked to reopen, they should only conduct online classes.

Parents said that if implemented, the SOP would be a big relief to children and parents.

“Schools have started conducting classes in replication with actual periods in schools without considering the fact that so much screen time is not good for young children,” said Arpita Shinde, a city-based parent.

On June 10, Shiv Sena’s student wing Yuva Sena had written to the department urging for a common set of guidelines after several parents complained that schools were conducting several hours of online classes even for lower classes.