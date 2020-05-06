No coercive steps against permit bars for not renewing license till May 12: HC

Sections
Updated: May 06, 2020 19:28 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

In a relief for permit bar license holders, the Bombay high court on Tuesday temporarily restrained the Maharashtra excise department from taking any coercive steps against them for failing to make payment of license fees and get their licenses renewed by April 30.

Justice RI Chagla passed the order on Tuesday on a petition filed by the Hotel and Restaurant Association Western India, which sought a direction to the state excise commissioner not to increase license fee for the year 2020-21. The body representing hotels and restaurants in Western India has also challenged the validity of a circular issued by excise department on April 13 requiring all FL-III license holders to make payment of license fees by April 30.

Counsel for the petitioner body also urged the court to pass urgent order extending the April 30 deadline for renewal of licenses and payment of license fees till such time as the FL-III license holders are freely allowed to run their businesses, without restrictions imposed on account of Covid-19 pandemic, for at least fifteen days.

Justice Chagla, however, adjourned the petition, as the state government’s lawyer could not log-in on the video conferencing facility.



The court then posted the petition on May 12 for further hearing and till then restrained the state authorities from taking coercive action against the petitioners for failure to comply with the deadline of April 30.

