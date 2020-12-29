Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / No decision on Pandharpur seat for Parth in Maharashtra by-polls, says Ajit Pawar

No decision on Pandharpur seat for Parth in Maharashtra by-polls, says Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that there was no decision taken by the party to field his son Parth Pawar in the...

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ajit Pawar’s son Parth unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that there was no decision taken by the party to field his son Parth Pawar in the Pandharpur by-polls after the Assembly seat fell vacant owing to the death of sitting party MLA Bharat Bhalke a month ago.

Dismissing reports that Parth received the candidature, Pawar said that the candidate will be finalised after consulting with local party leadership and two other ruling parties in Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He said it is the first Assembly election after the MVA government was formed and the alliance will fight it with full strength.

After the demand at the local level propped up for the candidature of Parth, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency, speculations have been rife in the political corridors over the candidature.

“The reports about Parth Pawar getting the candidature are unfounded. “The final decision over the candidature is taken by our state unit chief Jayant Patil and the selection committee after discussing it with local leaders and MVA allies. This is the first Assembly election after formation of the MVA government and its candidate will win with a huge margin of votes,” Pawar said.

A local leader Amarjeet Patil had written a letter to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, demanding to field his grandnephew Parth as the party’s candidate from the seat. Patil on Sunday had said they have yet to decide in this regard.

In August, Parth was publicly rebuked by the NCP supremo and his grandfather Anantrao Pawar for going against the party stand and demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation look into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Pawar had called him “immature” and had also said he doesn’t give a damn about what Parth says.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

Nod for emergency use authorisation expected in a few days: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
by Rhythma Kaul
Covid-19 vaccination dry run kicks off in 4 states
by Rhythma Kaul
New halt station between Ambernath, Badlapur gets railway ministry nod
by Aroosa Ahmed
2020: A year of strange weather events
by Abhishek Jha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.