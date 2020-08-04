No hawkers in Maharashtra as of now: State reiterates its stand before HC

Sections
The Maharashtra government has reiterated its stand before the Bombay high court that it cannot allow street vendors to resume their businesses as of now.In an affidavit filed in...

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 00:16 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari,

The Maharashtra government has reiterated its stand before the Bombay high court that it cannot allow street vendors to resume their businesses as of now.

In an affidavit filed in HC, the state government has stated that there is no occasion even to consider allowing street vendors and hawkers to resume business in containment zones and areas where lockdown will continue to be imposed.

As of now, they will also not be allowed to resume businesses in other areas outside lockdown areas and containment zones. “This is particularly because, these sectors (street vending and hawking) fall under unorganised sectors and it is very difficult, if any and if at all, imposed for conducting such businesses,” said the affidavit filed by Kishor Nimbalkar, secretary, disaster management, relief and rehabilitation department.

Huge manpower including police and civic staff will be required to ensure compliance of guidelines issued for the conduct of these businesses and but the ground reality is that all these agencies are over-burdened and already exhausted, it added.



The affidavit is filed in reply to public interest litigation filed by activist Manoj Oswal, for a declaration that the imposition of a complete ban on the sale of products or food by street vendors to be illegal or unconstitutional and violative of the rights of the people to conduct legitimate business.

In his petition filed through advocate Ashish Verma, the 43-year-old activist from Pune said the nationwide lockdown has led to serious issues for the survival of the large population, including street vendors and traders who own very small informal shops and vends and the only possible relief for them was that they were allowed to conduct their daily business with reasonable restrictions. Oswal has termed the state’s stand as “extremely high handed and insensitive.”

“The assumption that the street vendors can cause more Covid-19 infections than the store or shop owners is not supported by science or findings by any research,” said his rejoinder. “Merely because these people are poor, they are being treated as more infectious and responsible for causing infections. This is a clear prejudice and nothing else,” it added.

