No mask, no entry on Mumbai’s public transport: BMC chief issues Covid regulation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday ordered Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, taxis and autorickshaws to not allow passengers who are not wearing face masks.

During a meeting with all assistant municipal commissioners and BEST administration, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ordered to intensify BMC action against those found violating safety measures by not wearing a mask.

As per the new directions, a person without a mask will not be allowed to enter offices, malls, housing societies, halls or board public transport vehicles.

BMC is also going to direct all the above-mentioned establishments to put up a board with a ‘No Mask No Entry’ message, warning people.

Similar information stickers will be put up on BEST buses, taxis and autorickshaws. Chahal on Tuesday also ordered BMC officials to immediately start the necessary process for the installation of hoardings at properties owned by the civic body.

BMC has also asked staff members to ensure proper usage of masks by citizens, wherein their mouth and nose are properly covered. Chahal in a video conference last week had mentioned, “I see many citizens do not wear masks or those who wear masks have it on their chin. This does not help to control the spread of Covid-19. People have to ensure the wearing of masks and also to ensure they wear it properly.”

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a city-based private health consultant, said, “The arrival of the vaccine may take one more year, and citizens will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing along with hand hygiene to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, BMC has collected over ₹52 lakh in fines from over 14,200 citizens, for not wearing masks. Maximum action has been taken in the last two months, after it was made mandatory by BMC to wear masks in public on April 8.