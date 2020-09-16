No NAAC grade for University of Mumbai this year as well

The long-awaited National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade for the University of Mumbai (MU) will remain elusive in the 2020-21 academic year as well. Officials from the varsity confirmed that the process of submitting the self study report (SSR) had to be re-started after the process was left incomplete in March due to the lockdown.

Once the SSR is submitted, a peer team from the NAAC committee visits the university to verify the details submitted in the application. Thereafter, the committee is expected to take around six months to announce the university’s new grade, which makes it impossible for MU’s NAAC grading process to be completed in the current academic year.

An MU official said that by December 2019, the varsity had submitted the institutional information for quality assessment (IIQA) and the same was approved by the apex grading body. “We had started the process of uploading the SSR early this year. The process was almost 95% complete when the pandemic led to a national lockdown. All our work had to be stopped and eventually, the apex body asked us to restart submitting our SSR as the previous documents could not be saved due to its incomplete status,” said an MU spokesperson.

While IIQA is a document recording the university’s compliance with the criteria and policies of the NAAC committee, SSR is a self-evaluation identifying strengths and rectifying deficiencies.

NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for funds from Central agencies. The university was given a ‘Grade A’ score by NAAC in 2012, which expired on April 20, 2017. Since then, MU has failed to apply for re-accreditation. In the absence of a NAAC grade, the university has lost out on grants worth crores of rupees from the Centre, and dropped in annual national and global rankings.

“The fact that the university sat on the re-application process in 2017 itself was a big mistake but not having managed to complete this process for three years now is unacceptable. Several students have suffered over the years and we hope the problem ends soon,” said Vaibhav Narwade, a senate member of the university.