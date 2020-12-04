No need for me to tap phones of my colleagues: Uddhav Thackeray

“This government has the support of people. They have accepted us as we are doing good work,” he added. (ANI file photo)

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is firm, said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while adding that there is no need for him to ‘tap’ the phones of his colleagues.

“I trust all my ministers, there is no need for me to tap the phones of my colleagues. All are doing really good work. This Government is firm,” said Thackeray while addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the first anniversary of MVA.

“This government has the support of people. They have accepted us as we are doing good work,” he added.

His statement came after Union minister Raosaheb Danve recently expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

On the other hand, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also said that he is not waiting for the “unnatural” alliance to fall but “historically, such governments never lasted four-five years”.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar targeted the central government and blamed it for the ongoing farmer protest.

The NCP chief said, “Even popular Canadian leaders understand the plight our farmers face with the passage of these bills. Ever since the central government has taken the charge, they have added to the problems in this country. Be it farmers’ issue or managing the Covid-19 crisis, this government has failed in many aspects.”

On the first anniversary of MVA, he said, “MVA has performed well despite facing so many natural calamities.”

Talking about his government in the state, he said, “In our state government, everyone has worked hard towards the betterment of the state.”

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress in Maharashtra, completed one year on November 28. It came to power after all of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.

BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On the wee hours of November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA to assume office on November 28.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.