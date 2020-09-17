Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai due to rising Covid-19 cases

‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai due to rising Covid-19 cases

However, the order is only an extension of the previous order issued by the officials on August 31 and no new restrictions have been imposed.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray (File photo)

As Covid-19 cases in Mumbai continue to be on the rise, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the city starting midnight of September 17 in order to contain the virus spread.

Soon after the order was imposed, social media was abuzz as the new order went viral, with making mistaking it as fresh restrictions on movement in the city.

“The Mumbai Police order is an extension of existing orders and all exemptions under Unlock which will be applicable in Mumbai City upto 30th September will continue,” the Mumbai Police said, clearing confusion around the order imposed on Thursday.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, too, took to Twitter to request them not to be alarm and spread the message.

“The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice Please share and don’t panic,” he tweeted.

