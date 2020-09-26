No new construction within 100 metres of Air Force boundary wall, says Thane civic chief

The Thane civic commissioner, Dr. Vipin Sharma, has issued a notice that henceforth no new construction, developmental work or structure will be allowed 100m from the boundary wall of the Air Force premises in Kolshet. Also, a No Objection Certificate from the Air Force will be required for any civil, beautification or developmental work.

The Air Force authorities had drafted a letter to the Thane civic commissioner in February this year requesting him to implement these directions as per the Government of India Gazette notification of 2010. The notice, though, will be applicable to the constructions henceforth in the Air Force area, there is still the question of those constructions that have already come up in the area all these years.

The question of constructions mushrooming closer to the Air Force base in Kolshet area of Thane (W) is pending for the last many years. Though there is a rule that constructions should not be allowed 100m from the outer wall of the Air Force permises, the rule was violated in the city.

In a letter addressed to the corporation, the Air Force authorities have said, “There is an Air Force base and a helipad for landing of helicopter in the premises due to which the security here needs to be tightened. With respect to this, no construction activity should be allowed in 100m from the boundary wall of the base.”

The commissioner has issued a public notification banning construction activity here. Sharma said, “No building or structure shall be constructed, created or erected 100m around outer boundary wall of Air Force base in Kolshet. Activities like digging, road work, drainage work, planting trees or beautification work will also require an NOC from the Air Force.”

Sharma said a plan mapping the 100m area is also released.

He added, “We do not give permission to any construction activity in this restricted area, only those structures on Gaonthan land are given permission for repairs. Henceforth, the notification will also prevent any new construction in the area.”

Thane-based activist Sanjeev Dutta said that the directives are delayed as most constructions have already come up in the area.

He said, “I have raised the issue six to seven years ago repeatedly with the corporation. However, no action was taken. There are many constructions in the 100m area at present due to corporation’s unwillingness to implement the rule all these years. They cannot axe these constructions as most people have bought homes from their hard-earned money. This rule might just stay on paper.”

Mayor raises questions

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has drafted a letter to the corporation questioning the fate of those constructions that have already come up inside the 100m radius.

He said, “The commissioner should give clarity if the rule is several years old or if it is a recent development. If the prohibitory orders are old, then the corporation needs to take a decision on the existing constructions. How were permissions to all these constructions given if this rule has already been in place for almost a decade?”

Mhaske has also asked for a list of constructions that were permitted since the rule came into existence.