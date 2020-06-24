No SOPs for schools in red zones yet, teachers asked to report to work

Sections
More than a week after state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that a separate set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be issued for schools that fall under red...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:34 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

More than a week after state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that a separate set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be issued for schools that fall under red zones, the government is yet to release guidelines. Teachers said the situation has resulted in confusion among parents. While the civic body’s education department recently issued a circular asking teachers to work from home and report to work only for the purpose of textbook distribution, some private schools have asked teachers to be physically present two or three times, a week.

“Schools are making their own rules in the absence of guidelines. We have been asked to come to school thrice a week at our own expense, even as online teaching work can be done from home,” said the teacher of a school in Sion.

Varsha Gaikwad did not respond to calls and messages. An official from the education department said that the document is pending a nod from the state government.

The overall SOPs released for reopening of schools and to set guidelines for online learning do not mention that teachers have to report to work physically. It states that online learning could continue remotely. However, the amendments on easing of lockdown restrictions issued by the BMC on June 9, state that schools and other educational institutes can only function for “non-teaching purposes including the development of e-content, evaluation of answer-sheets and declaration of results.



“The education department needs to give out clear instructions stating that teachers are not required to come to end this ambiguity,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator of the BJP teachers cell.

Rajesh Pandya, from the Teachers Democratic Front, said, “The government should be in no hurry to open schools in red zones. Teachers should also not be asked to come at the moment considering the risks.”

