Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / ‘No use of such units’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on caste-based cells in political parties

‘No use of such units’: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on caste-based cells in political parties

He was referring to the cells formed within political parties to represent different castes or communities, like the minority community and Scheduled Caste (SC).

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Nagpur

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME's, in conversation with Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 during the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was not in favour of having cells in a political party on the basis of castes, religions or communities, and added that talent was more important than these factors.

He was referring to the cells formed within political parties to represent different castes or communities, like the minority community and Scheduled Caste (SC).

The minister was addressing a rally for Sandip Joshi, BJP’s graduates’ constituency candidate from East Vidarbha.

“I have a clear opinion that a man is not great by his caste, but by his talent. In BJP also we have different cells...When I was the party president, I had experienced this,” he said.



“I am of the opinion that no cell should be formed on the basis of caste and religion, as there is no use of such units. The representatives of such cells ask how many tickets people from their caste have got from the party,” he said.

“I always say that our party, our workers are our family. We have never done politics on the basis of caste and community. We stand behind those party workers who work hard, considering them as the members of the family...This is the specialty of the BJP,” the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

Gadkari said that while carrying out any social work or helping the needy, he never considered someone’s caste or religion.

“We have never done politics of caste and community. Our party has never done it and will never do it. Caste is only in the minds of the leaders, caste is not in the in the mind of public or party workers,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Wife of scribe in UP who died of burns threatens to immolate self, demands arrest of killers
Nov 29, 2020 20:29 IST
Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla
Nov 29, 2020 20:24 IST
Assistant commandant killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
Nov 29, 2020 20:19 IST
Dogs roam freely, tug at unattended dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital
Nov 29, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.