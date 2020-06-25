Sections
Non-essential shops in civic markets can stay open on odd-even dates

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:10 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

Non-essential shops in city’s municipal markets will be allowed to operate on odd-even dates from Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday gave it nod to open these shops in the markets while ensuring social distancing of visitors and taking other precautionary measures. However, a final call on the opening of shops will be taken by the assistant commissioner of that particular administrative ward, after taking into account the Covid cases in the areas.

Mumbai has over 200 municipal markets including 16 private markets. So far, only essential shops in municipal markets were allowed to operate. However, shopping malls and market complexes will remain shut.

The civic body has directed the markets to follow all procedures of social distancing and avoid crowding. A senior civic official said, “Shopkeepers have ensured that they will assist in arranging masks, gloves, sanitisers, as well as checking body temperature of each person, maintaining a safe distance and deploying private security guards to control crowd in the market if required.”



Earlier on June 2, BMC had permitted opening of standalone shops on both sides of roads on odd-even days. Following this, the shopkeepers association of municipal markets had urged the civic body to allow opening of shops in the markets.

